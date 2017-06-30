

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Swiss franc fell to a 2-day low of 116.81 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 117.28.



Against the euro and the pound, the franc dropped to nearly a 6-week low of 1.0949 and nearly a 2-week low of 1.2464 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0934 and 1.2432, respectively.



The franc edged down to 0.9572 against the U.S. dollar, from an early near 8-month high of 0.9550.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 114.00 against the yen, 1.10 against the euro, 1.26 against the pound and 1.00 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX