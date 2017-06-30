

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to a 3-day high of 111.73 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day high of 116.81 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 112.16 and 117.28, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen advanced to 127.80 and 145.48 from yesterday's closing quotes of 128.29 and 145.85, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 110.00 against the greenback, 113.00 against the franc, 124.00 against the euro and 142.00 against the pound.



