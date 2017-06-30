Superior Industries International, Inc. ("Superior") (NYSE:SUP), one of the largest manufacturers of aluminum wheels globally, announced today the commencement of a tender offer to acquire all remaining outstanding shares of UNIWHEELS, AG ("Uniwheels") as part of a process to delist the shares from the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The subscription period for this tender offer, which commences today, will remain open until July 31, 2017.

Under the tender offer, Superior is offering to acquire the remaining 954,920 shares held by the public shareholders, which represents approximately 7.7% of the total outstanding shares of Uniwheels, for cash consideration of 247.87zl per share. Superior acquired the other approximately 92.3% of the outstanding shares through a tender offer that closed on May 30, 2017, where the public shareholders also received cash consideration of 247.87zl per share. Following the settlement of the tender offer, Uniwheels' common stock will cease trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the largest global aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs. Superior partners with its customers to provide the marketplace a wide variety of innovative and high quality products. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands including ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is a component of Standard Poor's Small Cap 600 and Russell 2000 Indices. For more information, visit www.supind.com.

