Paul Stefanick to Join Evercore as Senior Managing Director in the Firm's Investment Banking Business

NEW YORK, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Paul Stefanick will join the Firm's Investment Banking business as a Senior Managing Director and a senior leader of the company. He will focus his efforts on advising large, multinational companies across a variety of industries and will join a small group of our most senior advisory bankers to team with other Senior Managing Directors to develop new business and to execute client advisory engagements. Mr. Stefanick will join Evercore's Management Committee, Senior Advisory Partner Group and Advisory Partner Promotions Committee.

Mr. Stefanick has been a trusted advisor to a broad range of clients for nearly three decades. He will join from Deutsche Bank where he was most recently a Managing Director and Chairman of Global Corporate and Investment Banking. Mr. Stefanick has advised on many notable M&A and capital markets transactions for clients such as Danaher, United Technologies, Honeywell, John Deere, IBM, GE, Martin Marietta Materials, Stanley Black & Decker, Raytheon, Colfax, Tyco, Eaton, Ingersoll-Rand, Merck, General Motors, Ford, Ixia, Schneider SA, Atlas Copco, Carlyle and Clayton Dubilier & Rice. His previous roles at Deutsche Bank include Head of Americas Corporate and Investment Banking, Head of Global Investment Banking Coverage and Advisory, and Head of Global Industrials. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank in 2009, Mr. Stefanick was Chairman of Global Mergers & Acquisitions at Merrill Lynch & Co., where he spent the first twenty years of his investment banking career.

John Weinberg, Evercore's Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, said, "We are extremely pleased that Paul Stefanick will be joining Evercore. His experience as a trusted strategic and financial advisor to senior executives of many of the world's leading companies combined with his proven leadership skills make him an ideal fit for the future of Evercore."

Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore's President and CEO, said, "Paul's extensive client relationships among large cap corporates, particularly in the industrials sector, will help Evercore achieve one of its most important strategic priorities. His vast experience advising senior management and boards of directors across a variety of industries in numerous landmark transactions will make him an enormously valuable resource to Evercore clients and his new colleagues."

Mr. Stefanick holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He sits on Notre Dame's Undergraduate Experience Advisory Council and its Wall Street Leadership Committee. Mr. Stefanick is also a member of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Business Committee.

About Evercore

Established in 1995, Evercore is a leading global independent investment banking advisory firm. Evercore advises a diverse set of investment banking clients on a wide range of transactions and issues and provides institutional investors with high quality equity research, sales and trading execution that is free of the conflicts created by proprietary activities. The Firm also offers investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. With 28 offices and affiliate offices in North America, Europe, South America and Asia, Evercore has the scale and strength to serve clients globally through a focused and tailored approach designed to meet their unique needs. More information about Evercore can be found on the Company's website at www.evercore.com.

Investor Contact: Robert B. Walsh

Chief Financial Officer, Evercore

+1.212.857.3100



Business Contact: Timothy LaLonde

COO, Investment Banking, Evercore

+1.212.857.3100



Media Contact: Dana Gorman

The Abernathy MacGregor Group, for Evercore

+1.212.371.5999

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/320642/evercore_wealth_management_llclogo.jpg