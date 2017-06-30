sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Arian Silver Corporation - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

ARIAN
SILVER

Trading Symbols
AIM: AGQ
FWB: I3A

30 June 2017

Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Arian Silver Corporation (the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting is to be held on 14 September 2017 at 11:30am (UK time) at The Chesterfield Mayfair Hotel, 35 Charles Street, London W1J 5EB, United Kingdom.

The Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2016 and Notice of Annual General will be posted to shareholders today, and are available on the Company's website as follows:

Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2016: www.ariansilver.com/assets/docs/fs/170626-arian-annual-report-web.pdf

Notice of Annual General Meeting: www.ariansilver.com/assets/docs/2017-notice-of-agm.pdf

For further information please contact:

Arian Silver Corporation
Jim Williams, CEO
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599		Northland Capital Partners Limited
Gerry Beaney / David Hignell / Jamie Spotswood
Tel: +44 (0)203 861 6625
OROR
Beaufort Securities Limited
Jon Belliss
Tel: +44 (0)20 7382 8300		Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Charles Goodwin / Harriet Jackson
Tel: +44 (0)7747 788 221

