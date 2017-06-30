Arian Silver Corporation - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

ARIAN

SILVER

Trading Symbols

AIM: AGQ

FWB: I3A

30 June 2017

Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Arian Silver Corporation (the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting is to be held on 14 September 2017 at 11:30am (UK time) at The Chesterfield Mayfair Hotel, 35 Charles Street, London W1J 5EB, United Kingdom.

The Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2016 and Notice of Annual General will be posted to shareholders today, and are available on the Company's website as follows:

Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2016: www.ariansilver.com/assets/docs/fs/170626-arian-annual-report-web.pdf

Notice of Annual General Meeting: www.ariansilver.com/assets/docs/2017-notice-of-agm.pdf

For further information please contact: