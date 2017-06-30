Arian Silver Corporation - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

ARIAN
SILVER
Trading Symbols
AIM: AGQ
FWB: I3A
30 June 2017
Annual Report and Notice of AGM
Arian Silver Corporation (the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting is to be held on 14 September 2017 at 11:30am (UK time) at The Chesterfield Mayfair Hotel, 35 Charles Street, London W1J 5EB, United Kingdom.
The Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2016 and Notice of Annual General will be posted to shareholders today, and are available on the Company's website as follows:
Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2016: www.ariansilver.com/assets/docs/fs/170626-arian-annual-report-web.pdf
Notice of Annual General Meeting: www.ariansilver.com/assets/docs/2017-notice-of-agm.pdf
For further information please contact:
|Arian Silver Corporation
Jim Williams, CEO
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599
|Northland Capital Partners Limited
Gerry Beaney / David Hignell / Jamie Spotswood
Tel: +44 (0)203 861 6625
|Beaufort Securities Limited
Jon Belliss
Tel: +44 (0)20 7382 8300
|Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Charles Goodwin / Harriet Jackson
Tel: +44 (0)7747 788 221