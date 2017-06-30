Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc - Wressle Planning Meeting

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

30 June 2017

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc ('Europa' or 'the Company')

Wressle Planning Meeting

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the AIM listed oil and gas exploration, development and production company focused on Europe, notes today's update from Egdon Resources ('Egdon') that North Lincolnshire County Council's Planning Committee will meet on Monday 3 July 2017 to determine the new planning application for the development of the Wressle Oil Field ('Wressle') on PEDLs 180 and PEDL 182 ('the Licences').

The new application, which has received a recommendation for approval from North Lincolnshire County Council's Planning Department, includes additional detailed information to address the specific concerns raised by North Lincolnshire County Council in its 11 January 2017 decision to refuse the original application.

Europa has a 30% working interest in Wressle alongside Egdon (operator, 25%), Celtique Energie Petroleum Ltd (30%, after the sale of 3.33% to Union Jack Oil plc which is subject to OGA approval), and Union Jack Oil plc (15%, following the above sale). On 24 November 2016, Europa announced it had signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement ('SPA') with Upland Resources (UK Onshore) Limited ('Upland') in relation to a 10% interest in PEDLs 180 and 182. Completion of the SPA, which is subject to approval from the Oil & Gas Authority, would result in Europa retaining a 20% interest in the Licences.

For further information please visit http://www.europaoil.com/

Notes

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets that includes production, exploration and development interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms. Its highly prospective exploration projects include the Wressle oil development in the UK and seven licences offshore Ireland with the potential to host gross mean un-risked prospective resources of more than 4 billion barrels oil equivalent and 1.5 TCF gas across all seven licences. In H1 2017 Europa produced 115 boepd from its portfolio of onshore UK licences.