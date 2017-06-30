

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The chief executive officer of Nike Inc. (NKE) Mark Parker said that the company is starting a pilot program to sell sneakers through Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).



In a call with analysts Thursday, Mark Parker said that Amazon would carry 'a limited Nike product assortment' of footwear, apparel, and accessories, and that Nike was seeking to improve its presence on the e-commerce site.



'We're in the early stages, but we really look forward to evaluating the results of the pilot,' Mr. Parker said.



Nike has in the past sold its shoes through Amazon-owned Zappos.com. However, the company has never allowed Amazon to sell its products directly, unlike competitors Adidas and Under Armour, both of which have large, custom storefronts on the site.



