

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's retail sales figures for May in the pre-European session on Friday at 2:00 am ET. Sales are forecast to rise 0.3 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the Swiss franc, it held steady against the U.S.d ollar, the yen and the pound.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8787 against the pound, 1.0946 against the Swiss franc, 1.1429 against the U.S. dollar and 127.96 against the yen.



