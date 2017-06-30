

Mothercare PLC Annual Financial Report



To the London Stock Exchange



30 June 2017



Mothercare plc ('the Company')



ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



In accordance with the requirements of Rule 6.3.5R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules ('DTR') of the UK Financial Services Authority, the Company will today publish the following documents on its website, www.mothercareplc.com:



The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 25 March 2017;



Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company which is to be held at 11.00am on Monday 31 July 2017 at the Company's office at Cherry Tree Road, Watford, Hertfordshire, WD24 6SH; and



Notice of General Meeting of the Company which is to be held at 11.30am on Monday 31 July 2017 (or as soon thereafter as the AGM shall have finished) at the Company's office at Cherry Tree Road, Watford, Hertfordshire, WD24 6SH



In accordance with LR 9.6.1R and LR 9.6.3R copies of these documents will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.



We also attach to this announcement, a description of the principal risk factors as required by DTR 6.3.5 and a responsibility statement as required by DTR 4.1.12 and as set out in the financial statements for the year ended 25 March 2017. The Company's preliminary statement, including information of a type required to be disseminated in a half-yearly report, was announced on 18 May 2017 and is available to view at the Company's website: mothercareplc.com/financial-reports.



Principal Risks and Uncertainties - extracted from pages 28 to 33 of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 25 March 2017.



Key: ^ increase in risk over the year = no change



+----------------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------+ |Risk description |Impact |Mitigation |Change on | | | | |last year | +----------------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------+ |The anticipated |The Group is unable |Rigorous project | | |turnaround of the |to compete with other|governance managing|= | |Group's UK business |key players in the |the key spend areas|No change | |may not be achievable |UK, including multi- |of store | | |if it fails to |channel retailers as |refurbishment and | | |implement effectively |well as internet only|IT systems with | | |key aspects of its new|businesses causing |audit oversight. | | |strategic plan. |the Group's in-store | | | | |sales to decline and |Development of FY | | | |reduce profits. |priorities to | | | | |support the | | | | |strategic plan. | | | | | | | | | |Strategic plan to | | | | |refurbish all | | | | |ongoing stores, | | | | |varying from light | | | | |touch re-fits to | | | | |full refurbishment.| | | | |Maintaining a lean | | | | |organisation | | | | |through tight | | | | |management of | | | | |resources and | | | | |controlling the | | | | |Group's cost base. | | | | | | | | | |Simplify customers'| | | | |online journey and | | | | |enhance the | | | | |customer experience| | | | |by way of improved | | | | |photo and video | | | | |presentation and | | | | |customer reviews. | | | | | | | | | |Improving the | | | | |product delivery | | | | |proposition, | | | | |including enabling | | | | |customers to better| | | | |track their product| | | | |orders and provide | | | | |greater convenience| | | | |and choice as to | | | | |delivery and | | | | |collection points | | | | |with stores enabled| | | | |to pick product for| | | | |customers from | | | | |store stock. | | | | | | | | | |A detailed plan is | | | | |in place to manage | | | | |the strategic | | | | |objectives of the | | | | |Group. In | | | | |addition, a | | | | |contingency plan | | | | |has been created to| | | | |ensure continued | | | | |growth of the | | | | |organisation. | | | | | | | | | |Review of Home & | | | | |Travel supply chain| | | | |to reduce lead | | | | |times. | | | | | | | | | |Back to the Floor | | | | |programme | | | | |encourages head | | | | |office staff to | | | | |spend time in a | | | | |store to experience| | | | |the customer | | | | |perception. | | | | | | | | | |'Working online' | | | | |sessions launched | | | | |for the whole HO | | | | |team. | | | | | | | +----------------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------+ |The Group may be |Economic and |Working with |= | |affected by |political uncertainty|franchise partners |No change | |challenging economic |enveloping |to manage benefits | | |conditions and |eastern/southern |to be gained with | | |political developments|Europe, oil based |International | | |affecting the |economies, and those |markets given the | | |International markets |dependent on China |continued | | |in which it operates. |could have a material|devaluation of | | | |adverse effect on the|sterling since the | | | |Group's business. |Brexit vote. | | | | | | | | | |Improved products, | | | | |presentation and | | | | |service, including | | | | |exclusivity in | | | | |branded offerings. | | | | | | | | | |Franchise partners | | | | |have the ability to| | | | |source product | | | | |locally. | | | | | | | | | |Improved customer | | | | |service with | | | | |investment in | | | | |training of | | | | |management and | | | | |store teams to | | | | |improve the quality| | | | |and consistency. | | | | | | | | | |Improved customer | | | | |propositions | | | | |targeting improved | | | | |credit finance | | | | |proposition in | | | | |partnership with | | | | |third party credit | | | | |providers, personal| | | | |shopping and online| | | | |booking of | | | | |specialist services| | | | |and activities in | | | | |store. | | | | | | | | | | | | +----------------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------+ |The Group's results of|Hedging foreign |Ongoing review of |^ | |operation may be |exchange does not |the pricing |Increase in | |affected by foreign |eliminate the Group's|position compared |risk over the| |exchange risk as a |exchange or interest |to competitors. |year | |result of the |rate risks entirely | | | |devaluation of |and may not be fully |Minimum order | | |sterling since the |effective given the |quantities set to | | |Brexit vote. |impact on sterling |ensure best | | | |since June 2016. Any|available cost | | | |significant losses on|price. | | | |the Group's hedging | | | | |positions could have |Collaboration with | | | |a material adverse |key suppliers to | | | |effect on the Group's|negotiate better | | | |business, results of |pricing. | | | |operations or | | | | |financial condition. |Sourcing team | | | | |exploring new and | | | | |emerging supply | | | | |markets. | | | | | | | | | |Any short-term | | | | |sterling volatility| | | | |will be sheltered | | | | |by the Group's | | | | |hedging policy | | | | |which has been | | | | |agreed by the | | | | |Board. | | | | | | | | | |The largest five | | | | |franchisees have | | | | |their trading | | | | |currencies hedged. | | | | | | | | | | | | +----------------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------+ |The Group is |Any damage to, or |Strong personal and| | |materially dependent |loss of, the Group's |business |= | |on a small number of |relationship with |relationships built|No change | |franchise partners |Alshaya or any of its|up over a long time| | |that make up a |other key franchise |with key franchise | | |significant proportion|partners could have a|partners. | | |of its International |material adverse | | | |business. |effect on the Group's|Regular senior | | | |business, results of |management visits | | |Major contract |operation or |to key franchise | | |negotiations are and |financial condition. |partners' markets, | | |will be ongoing for | |including the | | |12-18 months with | |Executive. | | |International | | | | |partners. | |Credit insurance in| | | | |place for the major| | | | |franchisees. | | | | | | | | | |Development plan | | | | |agreed for | | | | |franchise markets. | | | | | | | | | |Working with key | | | | |franchise partners | | | | |on strategic market| | | | |offerings. | | | | | | | +----------------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------+ |The Group's brands and|Any perceived or |Focus on fewer | | |reputation are key to |actual concerns |products, enabling |= | |its success both in |related to the |strengthening of |No change | |the UK and |Group's products or |quality measures in| | |internationally; any |products by key |place. | | |damage to the Group's |suppliers, supply | | | |brands or concerns |chain or its |Significant Group | | |relating to its |franchise partners |investment in | | |products (including |and/or its wholesale |product quality and| | |their quality or |customers may be |management | | |safety) could have a |widely disseminated |resource. | | |material adverse |online, on consumer | | | |effect on the |blogs or other social|High standards | | |business. |media sites or via |communicated | | | |print or broadcast |throughout the | | | |media. Similarly, |supply chain with | | | |any litigation that |in-house | | | |the Group may face |responsible | | | |could subject it to |sourcing team | | | |increasing negative |working in | | | |attention in the |Bangladesh, India | | | |press and cause |and China. | | | |considerable | | | | |reputational damage. |Responsible | | | | |Sourcing (RS) | | | | |Handbook - | | | | |Compliance | | | | |Standards for all | | | | |Mothercare/ELC | | | | |branded suppliers | | | | |has been issued. | | | | | | | | | |Focus on pre- | | | | |despatch quality | | | | |checks. | | | | | | | | | |Established product| | | | |recall process | | | | |managed by crisis | | | | |management team. | | | | | | | | | |The Company | | | | |participates in the| | | | |Bangladesh Safety | | | | |Accord. | | | | | | | | | |Group trademarks | | | | |are formally logged| | | | |in country of | | | | |operation. | | | | | | | | | |Proactive | | | | |enforcement of IP | | | | |rights. | | | | | | | +----------------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------+ |The Group's business |If the Group is |Corporate |^ | |is materially |unable to secure |Responsibility |Increase in | |dependent on its |ongoing support, or |Sourcing team in |risk over the| |ability to source |attractive commercial|place who conduct |year | |products successfully |terms from its |audits across all | | |from its suppliers, |existing suppliers, |existing and new | | |most of whom are based|or is unable to find |suppliers. | | |outside the UK. |replacement suppliers| | | | |in the event of a |Critical path | | | |particular source of |management has been| | | |supply no longer |defined and | | | |being available, this|implemented. | | | |could have a material| | | | |adverse effect on the|Upfront capacity | | | |Group's stock |planning is in | | | |management, |place to manage | | | |profitability and |delivery of | | | |competitiveness and |products. | | | |may result in a loss | | | | |of market share. |Tone from the top | | | | |delivered at | | | | |International | | | | |supplier meetings. | | | | | | | +----------------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------+ |The Group relies on |If the Group is |Conflict of |= | |its manufacturers, |unable to monitor |interest self- |No change | |suppliers and |manufacturers, |certification is | | |distributors to comply|suppliers and |required. | | |with employment, |distributors in | | | |environmental and |relation to |Company Code of | | |other laws. |compliance with |Conduct | | | |relevant laws, it may|communicated and | | | |inadvertently result |applied through an | | | |in non-compliance |e-learning tool for| | | |against Group |sign off. | | | |policies. | | | | | |Responsible | | | | |Sourcing (RS) | | | | |Handbook - | | | | |Compliance | | | | |Standards for all | | | | |Mothercare/ELC | | | | |branded suppliers | | | | |has been issued. | | | | | | | +----------------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------+ |The Group relies on |Failure to bring new |Critical path | | |its ability to improve|innovatory product to|management has been|= | |existing products and |the market may have a|developed and |No change | |successfully develop |material adverse |embedded. | | |and launch new |effect on the Group's| | | |innovatory products. |business, results of |Demonstrate good | | | |operation or |value products | | | |financial condition. |across all price | | | | |points and | | | | |supplement these | | | | |with exclusive | | | | |third-party | | | | |products and new | | | | |brands. | | | | | | | | | |Enhance the | | | | |customer experience| | | | |in-store through | | | | |newly refurbished | | | | |stores with | | | | |improved | | | | |presentation and | | | | |merchandising | | | | |standards. | | | | | | | +----------------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------+ |The Group's future |Any failure to |Shave save scheme | | |success depends on the|attract and retain |open to all |= | |performance of its key|key personnel to meet|employees. |No change | |senior management and |the Group's | | | |the ability to attract|operational needs may|Performance related| | |and retain high |delay or curtail the |bonus scheme open | | |quality and highly |achievement of major |to all employees. | | |skilled personnel. |strategic objectives | | | | |and could have a |Quarterly | | | |material adverse |performance reviews| | | |effect on the |against objectives.| | | |continuity of the | | | | |Group's operations. |People plan now in | | | | |place. | | | | | | | | | |Regular Senior | | | | |Leadership Team | | | | |meetings. | | | | | | | | | |Succession planning| | | | |has commenced for | | | | |key roles. | | | | |Additional actions | | | | |will be documented | | | | |and implemented. | | | | | | | | | |New remuneration | | | | |policy has been | | | | |developed. | | | | | | | +----------------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------+ |Any unauthorised |If any third party |A dedicated Cyber | | |access or disclosure |with whom the Group |Security Manager |= | |of confidential |interacts violates |has been appointed |No change | |information stored or |applicable laws or |and is | | |obtained by the Group,|the Group's data |strengthening all | | |either by criminal |protection policies, |data related IT | | |cyber-attack or a |whether intended or |security. | | |speculative loner, |not, could result in | | | |could have a material |legal claims or |End to end | | |effect on its |regulatory action, |encrypted Pin Entry| | |business. |which may subject the|Devices (PED) | | | |Group to liability |rolled out to the | | | |and litigation. |store estate. | | | | | | | | | |No customer | | | | |cardholder detail | | | | |is kept on internal| | | | |systems. | | | | | | | | | |All sensitive and | | | | |confidential | | | | |information that | | | | |falls within the | | | | |Data Protection Act| | | | |is overseen by the | | | | |Risk Committee. | | | | | | | | | |Constant review of | | | | |cyber security | | | | |framework. | | | | | | | | | |Regular reporting | | | | |of attempted cyber-| | | | |related attacks. | | | | | | | | | |Recruiting a Data | | | | |Protection Officer | | | | |in response to the | | | | |new EU guidelines | | | | |(GDPR). | | | | | | | | | |Regular penetration| | | | |tests conducted. | | | | | | | +----------------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------+ |The Group supplies and|The Group also deals |Company Code of | | |sources its products |with a significant |Conduct and |= | |and operates in a |amount of cash in its|Conflict of |No change | |number of countries in|operations and is |Interest - | | |which bribery and |subject to various |compliance self- | | |corruption pose |reporting and anti- |certification. | | |significant threats. |money laundering | | | | |regulations. Any |Awareness of the UK| | | |violation of money- |Modern Slavery Act | | | |laundering laws or |2015 being | | | |regulations by the |presented to all | | | |Group could have a |employees globally.| | | |material adverse | | | | |effect on its |In-house | | | |business, reputation |responsible | | | |or results of |sourcing team | | | |operation. |working in | | | | |Bangladesh, India | | | | |and China are fully| | | | |trained in how to | | | | |deal with attempts | | | | |at bribery. | | | | | | | | | |Responsible | | | | |Sourcing (RS) | | | | |Handbook - | | | | |Compliance | | | | |Standards for all | | | | |Mothercare/ELC | | | | |branded suppliers | | | | |has been issued. | | | | | | | | | |Anti-Bribery and | | | | |Corruption e- | | | | |learning has been | | | | |rolled out. | | | | | | | | | |Due diligence | | | | |checks are | | | | |conducted. | | | | | | | +----------------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------+ |The partnership with |The Group would be |A strategic review |^ | |China is key to the |financially impacted |of the JV has been |Increase in | |Group's International |should the China |completed and |risk over the| |strategy, since it is |partnership break |shared with the |year | |financially invested |down. |Executive and JV | | |in the partnership and| |partner | | |any change to the | |highlighting | | |China operations could| |actions required to| | |have a detrimental | |improve | | |impact on the Group. | |performance. | | |The Group also trades | | | | |with the JV and is | |The General Manager| | |therefore also exposed| |for the JV has been| | |to debt. | |replaced and a new | | | | |interim CEO is in | | | | |place to improve | | | | |leadership and | | | | |governance in the | | | | |JV. | | | | | | | | | |The trading | | | | |performance4 of the| | | | |JV has improved | | | | |over the last few | | | | |months supported by| | | | |improvements in the| | | | |market and a new | | | | |lower price | | | | |strategy on | | | | |clothing ranges, | | | | |however has still | | | | |to return to cash | | | | |profit. | | | | | | | | | |Regular JV | | | | |stakeholder and | | | | |Board meetings. | | +----------------------+---------------------+-------------------+-------------+



Directors' responsibility statement



The following information is extracted from page 97 of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts 2017.



We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:



the financial statements, prepared in accordance with the relevant financial reporting framework, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole;



the strategic report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face; and



the annual report and financial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's position and performance, business model and strategy.



The directors of Mothercare plc are listed on page 526 in the annual report and accounts and on the Company's website at mothercareplc.com.



