Milestone Group PLC ('Milestone' or the 'Company'), the AIM quoted (AIM: MSG) provider of digital media and technology solutions, announces its half yearly report for the six months ended 31 March 2017.



Highlights



* Nexstar JV distributes first Independent Film, Brash Young Turks * Nexstar expanded offering to include BankHub * Post period, Nexstar launches KYC / AML platform * Cooperation agreement signed with the Social Stock Exchange * Launch of unique Alchemy digital media platform at the Apprenticeships 4 England event * Launch of Alchemy TV, 24/7 online over-the-top TV streaming service * OnGuard contract renewals and extensions agreed * £748,720 raised through Equity Issues during the period and £305,000 since the period end * Board taking action to recover £1.25m from the Company sourced placee from October 2016 placing



Deborah White, Chief Executive, said:



'The last six months have been the most challenging during my time at Milestone, however the opportunities made available via Nexstar's innovative and disruptive technology applications continue to attract attention from a growing number of market sectors. With additional sales and marketing resources to support the Company's revised strategic focus it is only a matter of time before their revenue potential becomes apparent and the results of our efforts from 2016 begin to manifest.'



CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S STATEMENT



The last six months have been the most challenging during my time at Milestone. The positive developments and industry momentum built during the course of 2016 were halted abruptly in Q4 2016 when £1.25 million of funding failed to materialise from the Company sourced placee. This funding was needed to on-board additional sales and marketing resources and was key to the future expansion of the Company. The failure to bring in the additional resource put additional pressure on a small team and slowed the development of revenues across the board. The Company has since concentrated its efforts on seeking an effective resolution to the matter, reducing its cost base and supporting the development of its subsidiary, Nexstar's growing suite of products and services. Post end of period the Company has taken the opportunity to review its strategy and has resolved to reposition the primary focus of the business towards the provision of technology products primarily within the Financial Services and Media arena. As such it will be reducing focus on some of its legacy business areas including Passion Project.



Nexstar



Nexstar has a clearly defined development roadmap in media and fintech. The existing media development continues to gain momentum with Brash Young Turks the first independent film distributed through services such as Amazon Prime. A growing selection of music artists are using its products and services with a new version of the music-publishing platform in development, which will allow artists to self-publish. We fully expect a good take-up of these platforms as word of their efficiency and costs savings filters round the sector and we build a marketing team.



The historical commerce contracts have been brought back on track with additional services from the newly released virtual banking suite now being added to the services required. The joint venture continues to expand its product offering with BankHub, the cash management platform announced in the 30 March 2017 Annual General Meeting Statement, going live during the period followed by the more recent announcement of a Know Your Customer / Anti-Money Laundering application. Additional complimentary developments will be announced soon.



Passion Project



During the period, the Passion Project signed a co-operation agreement with the Social Stock Exchange and a strategic partnership agreement with the Royal College of Arts to work on the Social Design of the Passion Project initiative. These agreements demonstrate that the commercial opportunities, made possible through cross-sector collaboration combined with the potential social outcomes of the Passion Project, are of interest to the marketplace. This distribution network offers a significant commercial distribution opportunity to the developing suite of products made available via Nexstar.



Milestone Foundation



Divert, a youth engagement initiative operated by the Milestone Foundation in collaboration with the Metropolitan Police is currently operating in two London Boroughs. The operation and staffing of this initiative is now fully funded for the next 12 months by successful grant applications, with further funding being sought to expand across all 32 London Boroughs.



Alchemy



The Alchemy platform was well received at the Apprenticeships 4 England launch event in January 2017 and continues to attract attention from charities and corporate clients. The platform is a commercial product designed to support the Passion Project partner network, showcase social initiatives and engage commercial consumers for the Company's products and services.



Active discussions are ongoing with a number of corporate clients interested in using the product for Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and staff engagement and a growing number of charitable enquiries are developing as a result.



OnGuard



The OnGuard platform products continue to grow in terms of user base, with three contract renewals and extensions during the period. In January 2017, our security services client in Manchester renewed their agreement for a further 12 months, also increasing the contract value three-fold. Renewals and annual payments were also received after the period for STM Cleaning and Charlton Athletic Community Trust.



The platform has also been introduced in the management of Divert.



Disorder Magazine



Following his appointment as Editor in April 2016, Oliver Horton has delivered on his task of rebuilding the Disorder brand and increasing readership numbers, as well as delivering a consistent product to the marketplace that could be sold both in hard copy and digitally.



Winning in the Game of Life



Winning in the Game of Life has had successful results from the 100 schools project with consistent feedback supporting the value of the materials in delivering improvement in educational learning and behavioural issues. The focus has been on attracting a distribution partner in the educational sector to take the product to market and support the development of Level 2. A version of this material for young people is also being made available through the Passion Project for trial with the participants of Divert.



Management Changes



The Board are making a number of management changes to strengthen and support the refocus of the Company's operational and commercial activities. In February 2017, David Hill resigned from his position as Non-Executive Director following six years with the Company. The Board are in the process of appointing a replacement and are in active discussions with additional key personnel in support of the revised strategy that are anticipated to be announced shortly following regulatory due diligence.



Funding



During the period, the Company continued to raise funds through the issue of shares to support the development of the business. The Company raised £1,998,720 through the issue of shares for cash and settled £45,701 of services through the issue of shares. As announced in November 2016, £1,385,000 of this cash raised did not materialise. £135,000 has subsequently settled by the Company's Broker, however £1,250,000 from the Company sourced placee remains outstanding. The Board continues to seek a resolution to this situation and expect to provide an update in the near future. The Company continues to carefully manage its working capital position and is currently considering a number of funding opportunities. Further announcements will be made in due course.



Outlook



Moving forward, the opportunities made available via Nexstar's innovative and disruptive technology applications continue to attract attention from a growing number of market sectors. With additional sales and marketing resources to support the Company's revised strategic focus it is only a matter of time before their revenue potential becomes apparent and the results of our efforts from 2016 begin to manifest.



Deborah White Chief Executive Officer CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Unaudited Unaudited Audited six months six months year ended ended ended 31 March 31 March 30 Sept 2017 2016 2016



£ £ £



Revenue 22,272 50,408 71,359



Cost of sales (1,964) (12,916) (13,856) -----------------------------------



Gross profit 20,308 37,492 57,503



Other operating income - - 1,738



Administrative expenses (1,153,253) (780,356) (1,820,652)



----------------------------------- (1,152,882) (780,356) (1,818,914) -----------------------------------



Loss from operations (1,132,945) (742,864) (1,761,411)



Net Finance income/(expense) 9 7 (2,104)



-----------------------------------



Loss before taxation (1,132,936) (742,857) (1,763,515)



Taxation charge - - 96,245 -----------------------------------



Total comprehensive loss for the year (1,132,936) (742,857) (1,667,270) -----------------------------------



----------------------------------- Attributable to equity shareholders of the parent (1,132,936) (742,857) (1,667,270) -----------------------------------



Total basic and diluted loss per share (0.12) (0.12) (0.25)



There were no comprehensive income and expense items (2016: nil) other than those reflected in the above income statement. All results relate to continuing activities.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited six months six months year ended ended ended 31March 31March 30 Sept 2017 2016 2016



£ £ £



Non-current assets



Intangible fixed assets 1 1 1 --------------------------------------- 1 1 1



Current assets



Trade and other receivables 101,872 67,602 187,836



Unpaid called up share capital 1,250,000 - -



Cash and cash equivalents 33,794 119,430 128,462 --------------------------------------- 1,385,666 187,032 316,298



Current liabilities



Trade and other payables (1,346,944) (1,942,442) (1,201,928)



Interest-bearing loans (163,027) (259,647) (134,027) --------------------------------------- (1,509,971) (2,202,089) (1,335,955)



--------------------------------------- Net Liabilities (124,305) (2,015,056) (1,019,656) ---------------------------------------



Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the company



Share capital 4 1,082,141 625,163 783,998



Share premium account 16,831,053 13,669,203 15,073,350



Shares to be issued 29,695 609,500 63,081



Merger reserve 11,119,585 11,119,585 11,119,585



Capital Redemption Reserve 2,732,904 2,732,904 2,732,904



Retained losses (31,919,683) (30,771,411) (30,792,574) ---------------------------------------



Total Equity (124,305) (2,015,056) (1,019,656) ---------------------------------------



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



Unaudited Unaudited Audited six months six months year ended ended ended 31 March 2017 31 March 2016 30 Sept 2016



£ £ £



Loss for the period (1,132,936) (742,857) (1,667,270)



Adjustments for:



Amortisation of intangible assets - 18,913 18,913



Net bank and other interest (income) / charges 9 7 2,104



Issue of share options / warrant 5,827 20,628 883,878 charge



Services settled by the issue of 57,126 30,619 45,799 shares -----------------------------------------



Net (loss) before changes in working (1,069,974) (672,690) (716,576) capital



Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables 85,965 (4,124) (124,358)



Increase in trade and other payables 144,997 167,976 (572,523) -----------------------------------------



Cash from operations (839,012) (508,838) (1,413,457)



Interest received 9 7 19



Interest paid - - (623)



----------------------------------------- Net cash flows from operating activities (839,003) (508,831) (1,414,061) -----------------------------------------



Financing Activities



Issue of ordinary share capital 715,335 382,646 1,424,028



Repayment of loan (25,000) - (65,000)



New loans raised 54,000 153,120 91,000 ----------------------------------------- Net cash flows from financing activities 744,335 535,766 1,450,028 -----------------------------------------



Net increase / (decrease) in cash (94,668) 26,935 35,967



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 128,462 92,495 92,495 ----------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 33,794 119,430 128,462 -----------------------------------------



NOTES TO THE HALF YEARLY REPORT



1. General information



The principal activity of Milestone Group PLC ('Milestone' or 'the Company') and its subsidiaries (together 'the Group') is the provision of multimedia and technology solutions.



Milestone is the Group's ultimate parent company and is incorporated in the United Kingdom with registration number 4689130. Milestone is domiciled in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at 1(st) Floor, 2 Royal Exchange, London EC3V 3DG, and this is its principal place of business.



Milestone's shares are quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.



Milestone's consolidated financial statements are presented in Pounds Sterling (£).



This consolidated financial information has been approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 29 June 2017.



2. Basis of preparation



The financial information in the half yearly report has been prepared using the recognition and measurement principles of International Accounting Standards, International Financial Reporting Standards and Interpretations adopted for use in the European Union (collectively Adopted IFRSs). The principal accounting policies used in preparing the half yearly report are those the Group expects to apply in its financial statements for the year ending 30 September 2017 and are unchanged from those disclosed in the Group's Directors' Report and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2016.



The financial information for the six months ended 31 March 2017 and the six months ended 31 March 2016 is unaudited and does not constitute the Group's statutory financial statements for those periods. The comparative financial information for the full year ended 30 September 2016 has, however, been derived from the audited statutory financial statements for that period. A copy of those statutory financial statements has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies.



While the financial figures included in this half-yearly report have been computed in accordance with IFRSs applicable to interim periods, this half- yearly report does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as that term is defined in IAS 34.



Going concern



As stated in the accounts for the year to 30 September 2016, the future business model of the Group is based around the generation of sustainable revenues and profits through strategic partnerships and joint ventures and from the Passion Project. As described in the Chief Executive's statement, progress has been and continues to be made to develop the Group's activities and associated revenues. However, as also noted in the 30 September 2016 accounts, the Group needs to raise further funds from the placing of shares whilst the revenues and profits from these solutions are fully developed.



During the period the Group has raised funds of £1,998,720 through the issuing of shares for cash and settled £45,701 of services through the issue of shares. As stated in the Chairman's statement, £1,250,000 of this cash has not been received. The Board continues to seek a resolution to this situation. Since the period end further funds of £305,000 have also been raised through further share placements.



In line with the plans and projections prepared by the Board, the Group's activities continue to build, however in accordance with those plans, in the short term the Group needs to continue to raise funds from a combination of trading and placement of shares to fund its activities.



3. Loss per share



The calculation of the basic loss per share is based on the loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the average weighted number of shares in issue during the period. The calculation of diluted loss per share is based on the basic loss per share, adjusted to allow for the issue of shares and the post tax effect of dividends and interest, on the assumed conversion of all other dilutive options and other potential ordinary shares.



There were 174,189,116 share options and 110,931,460 share warrants outstanding at 31 March 2017 (2016: 104,042,000 and nil), however the figures have not been adjusted to reflect conversion of these share options as the effects would be anti-dilutive.



Loss for 6 Weighted Per share Loss for 6 Weighted Per share months to average number amount months to average number amount 31 March 2016 of shares 31 March of shares £ (pence) 2016 (pence) £



(1,132,936) 975,529,255 (0.12) (742,857) 607,057,128 (0.12)



4. Share Capital 31 March 30 Sept 2017 2016



Number £ Number £



Authorised



Ordinary shares of 0.1p 2,267,095,595 2,267,096 2,267,095,595 2,267,096 -------------------------------------------------- 2,267,095,595 2,267,096 2,267,095,595 2,267,096 -------------------------------------------------- Allotted, called up and fully paid



Ordinary shares of 0.1p 1,082,141,411 1,082,141 783,997,982 783,998 -------------------------------------------------- 1,082,141,411 1,082,141 783,997,982 783,998 --------------------------------------------------



On 31 October 2016, the Company issued 92,333,332 ordinary shares at a price of 1.5 pence per share for a cash consideration of £1,385,000. As announced on 9 November 2016, the Company did not receive the funding. As announced on 13 December 2016 and 27 February 2017, the Company has now received £135,000 and continues to seek a resolution for the remainder.



On 4 November 2016, the Company issued 48,333,334 ordinary shares at a price of 1.5 pence per share for a cash consideration of £72,500 and 4,570,093 ordinary shares at a price of 1 penny per share for the settlement of outstanding trade payables of £45,700.93.



On 13 December 2016, the Company issued 196,406,670 ordinary shares at a price of 0.3 pence per share for a cash consideration of £541,220.



5. Note to the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



In addition to the cash flow statement, there is a non-cash transaction of £1,250,000 relating to the defaulting placement in October 2016. 83,333,332 ordinary shares were issued at a price of 1.5 pence per share. Funding has not been received for this share issue.



6. Availability of the Half Yearly Report



Copies of the half yearly report are available to shareholders on the Company's website at www.milestonegroup.co.uk and from Milestone's registered office: 1st Floor, 2 Royal Exchange Steps, London EC3V 3DG.



