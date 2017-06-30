

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 3-day high of 1.4822 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4889.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to more than a 3-month high of 0.7712 and a 2-day high of 1.0009 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7682 and 0.9989, respectively.



Against the yen, the aussie edged up to 86.35 from yesterday's closing value of 86.17.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.44 against the euro, 0.78 against the greenback, 1.01 against the loonie and 88.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX