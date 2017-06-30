

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The lower-income households spend a significant amount of their income for luxuries, according to an analysis released this week by Deutsche Bank Research.



As per the study, all Americans spend a large percentage of their income on luxuries, irrespective of their income. Lowest income families, the bottom fifth of earners, spend 40% on luxuries and 60% on necessities.



According to Torsten Slok, chief international economist for Deutsche Bank Securities and the the study's author, the wealthiest families, the top fifth of earners, are said to spend around 65% of their incomes on luxury goods and 35% on necessities.



The study, which looked at spending habits between 1984 and 2014, also noted that middle-income households spend 50% on luxuries and 50% on necessities.



In the U.S., the median household income recently rose to $59,361. The MarketWatch reported, citing Tax Policy Center, that the bottom two fifths of earners made $47,300 or less in 2014, the middle two fifths made between $47,300 and $134,300, and the top fifth made more than $134,300.



According to the Deutsche Bank Research report, luxuries are defined as goods or services consumed in greater proportions as a person's income increases, and necessities as those goods or services that make up a smaller proportion of spending as a person's income increases.



As per reports, around 49 percent of Americans cited their emotions to be the cause for spending more than they can afford.



