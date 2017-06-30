Reduced Number of Shares and Votes in Enea AB (Publ)

KISTA, Sweden, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting 2017 of Enea AB resolved on a so-called automatic share redemption program. The share redemption program involved a share split, whereby one (1) existing share in the company was split into two (2) shares. As a result of the share split, the number of shares in Enea AB was temporarily increased by 17,864,231 shares during May to totally 35,728,462 shares. This has previously been communicated in a press release on May 31, 2017.

The 17,864,231 new shares (the so-called redemption shares) have thereafter been redeemed by Enea AB as part of the share redemption program with the exception of Enea AB's own314,760 redemption shares which have been redeemed without consideration, whereby the number of shares and votes in Enea AB, following the redemption, now is 17,864,231 shares, i.e. the same number as before the share split.

This information is information that Enea AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 CEST on June 30, 2017.

För mer information besök www.enea.se eller kontakta

Anders Lidbeck, VD & Koncernchef

E-post: anders.lidbeck@enea.com

Håkan Rippe,CFO

Telefon: +46-8-507-140-00

E-post: hakan.rippe@enea.com

