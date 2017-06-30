

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales recovered at a faster than expected pace in May, figures from Destatis revealed Friday.



Retail sales grew by real 4.8 percent in May from a year ago, reversing a 0.4 percent drop in April. This was the fastest growth since April 2016, when they climbed 5.4 percent and exceeded the expected growth of 2.8 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales climbed 0.5 percent, partially offsetting a 0.2 percent drop in April. Sales were forecast to climb 0.3 percent.



During January to May, retail trade turnover advanced 1.7 percent from the same period of previous year.



