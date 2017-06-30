

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 3-day high of 0.7336 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7298.



Against the yen, the euro and the NZ dollar, the kiwi advanced to 82.09, 1.5591 and 1.0495 from yesterday's closing quotes of 81.83, 1.5673 and 1.0526, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.74 against the greenback, 83.00 against the yen, 1.51 against the euro and 1.03 against the aussie.



