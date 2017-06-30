Stockholm, 30 June 2017



PRESS RELEASE



In accordance with the resolution by the annual general meeting in NAXS AB (publ) ("NAXS") on 1 June 2017, the number of shares and voting rights in NAXS have been reduced by way of cancellation of 933,469 repurchased shares.



Prior to the cancellation of own shares there were a total of 15,000,000 shares and voting rights in NAXS. The number of shares and voting rights decreased with 933,469 through the cancellation. As of 30 June 2017, following completion of the cancellation, the total number of shares and voting rights in NAXS is 14,066,531.



This is the type of information that NAXS AB (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the Securities Market Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 June 2017 at 08:30 a.m. (CET).



NAXS is an investment company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.



