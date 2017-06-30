As of 30 June 2017, the total number of shares in Betsson AB (publ) (the "Company") amounts to 144,493,238 shares, divided into 16,260,000 shares of series A, 122,155,730 shares of series B and 6,077,508 shares of series C. The total number of votes in the Company as of 30 June 2017 amounts to 290,833,238.



The reason for this decrease in number of shares and votes is the completion of the automatic share redemption programme resolved by the Annual General Meeting held on 11 May 2017. The number of shares and votes has now been restored after the redemption of the outstanding redemption shares with record date on 14 June 2017.



For more information regarding the redemption scheme please refer to the Company's website, www.betssonab.com.



