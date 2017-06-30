Ratos: Ratos AB: Changed number of shares and votes in Ratos AB

Press release 30 June 2017

Ratos, in accordance with previously communicated information, has implemented a compulsory redemption of all Class C preference shares, which has resulted in a change in the number of shares and votes in Ratos.

On completion of the redemption of all 830,000 Class C preference shares, the total number of shares in Ratos amounts to 324,140,896, of which 84,637,060 Class A shares and 239,503,836 Class B shares. Class A shares carry entitlement to one vote per share and Class B shares to 1/10 of a vote per share. The total number of votes amounts to 108,587,444.







For further information, please contact:

Magnus Agervald, CEO Ratos, +46 8 700 17 00

Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR & Press Ratos, +46 8 700 17 98





Financial calendar from Ratos:

Interim report January-June 2017 17 August 2017

Interim report January-September 2017 14 November 2017





Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 17 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Construction, Industrials and Consumer goods/Commerce. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 14,200 employees.

Press release (http://hugin.info/1180/R/2114560/804512.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ratos via Globenewswire

