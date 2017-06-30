

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit widened more than initially estimated in April, latest figures from Finland Customs Office showed Friday.



The trade deficit for April was revised up to EUR 353 million from EUR 325 million reported earlier. In the corresponding month last year, the deficit was EUR 279 million.



The value of exports climbed 5.0 percent year-over-year in April, confirming the flash data published on June 7.



Imports rose 6.0 percent in April from a year ago, faster than the 5.0 percent rise seen in the preliminary data.



