

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L) said that it expect to report revenue of about 1.5 billion pounds and Underlying Trading Profit of around 35 million pounds for the first half. Order intake to date has been very strong at around 2.4 billion pounds, which includes recently-signed contract worth 1.5 billion pounds to operate Grafton prison.



Rupert Soames, Serco Group Chief Executive, said, 'The business has performed well in the first half, which keeps us on track for the full year.. ... However, over the last six months the environment in several of our markets has become markedly more unpredictable, so we remain sensibly cautious.



'Our views are unchanged for 2017. We are working hard to deliver our planned 'Transformation' phase, and although much still remains to be done to execute the long-term turnaround of Serco, we continue to track to plan and make good progress,' Soames said.



With 1.6 billion pounds booked in the second half of 2016, which included 450 million pounds for Barts NHS Trust, order intake for the 12 months to 30 June 2017 will be around 4 billion pounds. This would be the largest 12-month order intake for Serco since 2012, and represents a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 130%.



In terms of comparative performance against the first half of 2016, reported revenue will, as expected, be broadly flat, with an organic decline of approximately 8% being offset by a currency translation benefit. Underlying Trading Profit of 51 million pounds in the first half of last year benefited from a number of non-recurring trading items, and the first half profit of 2017 will be not dissimilar to the 31 million pounds reported in the second half of 2016.



2017 full year guidance for Revenue of approximately 3.1 billion pounds and Underlying Trading Profit of between 65 million pounds and 70 million pounds is unchanged, although the movement in currency since last statement in February may, if sustained, have a small negative effect.



The company does however reiterate that the potential outcomes for the year remain wider than the stated profit range, both to the upside and the downside, due to the sensitivity of our profits to even small percentage changes in either revenues or costs, as well as movements in currency.



