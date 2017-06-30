Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas / Dividend Declaration OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in equity securities of the issuer are determined 30-Jun-2017 / 08:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[1] on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in equity securities of the issuer are determined Date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuer's securities are determined: 19 July 2017. Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares. Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN): ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258; preference shares: 2-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0009029524. Rights vested in the issuer's securities in relation to which the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise these rights are determined: - the right of holders of ordinary registered shares to receive an annual fixed dividend; - the right of holders of preference registered shares to receive an annual fixed dividend. [1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: OJSC Surgutneftegas Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld.1 628415 Surgut Russia Internet: www.surgutneftegas.ru ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SGGD Sequence No.: 4359 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 588101 30-Jun-2017

June 30, 2017 02:25 ET (06:25 GMT)