

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's jobless rate remained unchanged in May, figures from Destatis showed Friday.



The jobless rate came in at adjusted 3.9 percent, the same rate as seen in April. In the same period of 2016, the rate was 4.2 percent.



The number of unemployed totaled 1.66 million, down by roughly 10,000 people from the previous month.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent from 4.2 percent a month ago.



The number of persons in employment increased by adjusted 36,000, or 0.1 percent in May from previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX