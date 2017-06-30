Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas / Dividend Declaration OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement about income accrued on the Issuer's equity securities 30-Jun-2017 / 08:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[1] about income accrued on the Issuer's equity securities On 29 June 2017 the annual general shareholders' meeting of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" adopted the resolution to pay (declare) dividends on the Issuer's ordinary and preference shares for 2016. Class, category (type) other identifying attributes: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares. International securities identification number (ISIN): ordinary shares: RU0008926258; preference shares: RU0009029524. Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date: ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003; preference shares: 2-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003. Total amount of dividends accrued on the issuer's shares of a certain category (type): for ordinary shares: RUB 21,435.6 million; for preference shares: RUB 4,621.2 million; Amount of dividend accrued on one share of a certain category (type): per ordinary share: RUB 0.6; per preference share: RUB 0.6; Method of income payment on the issuer's equity securities: cash. The date as of which the persons entitled to dividends if the accrued income on the issuer's securities is the dividend on issuer's shares are determined: 19 July, 2017. Date when the obligation to pay the income on the issuer's securities (dividend on shares) is to be discharged, and in case the obligation to pay the income on securities must be discharged by the issuer within a certain time (period), the expiration date of the period: 02 August 2017 - the dividend payment period to nominee holders and trustees, in case when these trustees are professional participants of the securities market, registered in the shareholder register (not later than 10 business days from the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined); 23 August 2017 - the dividend payment period to other persons registered in the shareholder register (not later than 25 business days from the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined). [1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: OJSC Surgutneftegas Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld.1 628415 Surgut Russia Internet: www.surgutneftegas.ru ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SGGD Sequence No.: 4360 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 588107 30-Jun-2017

