Namirial Starts Electronic Identity Services to Support Companies' Digital Strategy

SENIGALLIA, Italy, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Namirial, head-quartered in Senigallia and with sales and Operations in Italy, Austria, Romania, USA and Brazil, has been accredited as an Identity Provider according to Italian e-ID scheme called SPID.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470292/Namirial_Group_Logo.jpg )

SPID is an electronic identity system that allows to access on-line services that are part of the community with a single account. The user can be either a natural or a legal person and can execute on-line transactions easily and with the highest security standards with just a single user name and password.

While SPID is regulated by the Italian Law, according to EU Regulation 910/2014 (aka eIDAS) cross-border authentication among Member States will be allowed as long as the national e-ID schemes have been notified to the Commission and have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

"The obtainment of SPID accreditation," comments Claudio Gabellini, co-founder of Namirial, "confirms our contribution to help the Country and the European Union to go fully digital. We started this journey 10 years ago with electronic registered delivery services and are now providing the full range of eIDAS Trust Services, including all types of electronic signature, to EU Member States and beyond."

"e-ID is the foundation of all Trust Services," remarks Antonio Taurisano, General Manager, Digital Transaction Management (DTM) of Namirial Group. "And the keystone of our growth strategy. Digital Identity, coupled with our DTM platform eSignAnyWhere will allow our customers and partners to conduct secure transactions in all Countries and on any device."

Creating a digital identity with Namirial ID is as simple as selecting a username and a password and providing the required personal data. Namirial ID will be free till the end of this year for natural persons, while the price for legal persons will vary depending on the required service.

About

Namirial is a Trust Service Provider, focused on addressing the fast-growing market of Digital Transaction Management, which includes legally compliant electronic signatures, managing and tracking documents flows, conducting secure transactions and ensuring secure storage of data. The company is uniquely positioned as a leading provider thanks to the breadth and depth of its products and services portfolio, architected around a single, holistic platform that can seamlessly support all uses cases, types of eIDAS compliant signature and user experience.