Students Experience Italian Luxury Hospitality as LUISS Business School Partners With Lungarno Collection

ROME, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Students taking the LUISS Master in Tourism Management will get insights in to the luxury tourism sector through a new partnership with Lungarno Collection. The partnership will enhance the classroom experience and contribute to field projects in the luxury tourism sector.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/529155/LUISS_Business_School_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/529154/LUISS_Business_School_Campus.jpg )

The Master in Tourism Management counts a Corporate Advisory Board, including representatives of the most important firms in the industry, with the aim to ensure student employability and business partner satisfaction.

Among these partnerships, Lungarno Collection represents a distinctive presence on the Italian hospitality scene. It has luxury addresses in the most desirable districts of Florence and Rome. The brand Lungarno Collection was launched in 1995 as a hotel management company owned by the Ferragamo Group. Each hotel has its own personality, drawing inspiration from urban culture, history and style to create highly personal experiences highlighted by elegance, striking design and attentive service.

Program director Matteo Giuliano Caroli said, "Luxury tourism is a rapidly growing segment of the tourism industry. The partnership with Lungarno Collection allows our students to learn from one of the top Italian companies in this sector. They have the opportunity to get real world experience and understand what 'Made in Italy' means for luxury tourism."

Elena Cipollini, Lungarno Director of HR & Quality said, "The partnership with the LUISS Master in Tourism Management program gives us the opportunity to share our knowledge and experience as well as to understand the talent and skills that young graduates can bring to our company."

The objective of the 12-month LUISS Master in Tourism Management program is to build analytical and managerial skills for a career in tourism.Italy is one of the top 5 tourist destinations in the world and has 51 UNESCO World Heritage sites, more than any other country. This environment offers an excellent opportunity for students to study tourism and apply these skills in their immediate surroundings.

LUISS Business School is the School of Business and Management of LUISS Guido Carli University in Rome, Italy. The School represents excellence in managerial education and drives the personal and professional development of individuals and companies. The program portfolio includes MBA, BA and MS (Department of Business and Management), Specialised Masters, Executive programs and Custom programs for companies.