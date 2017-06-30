Warply Launches the Innovative Keyboard Payments Solution

ATHENS, Greece, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new way to pay via social messaging apps

Warply - one of the top European companies in Mobile Loyalty & Payments - launched the new Warply Keyboard Payments for mobile payments and P2P transactions via messaging apps. The new innovative solution is available exclusively for mobile banking apps, globally. Warply Keyboard Payments is a unique solution, due to the fast integration process with any banking app - since it uses banks' existing infrastructure - and the easy customization in look and feel.

Through Warply Keyboard Payments, banks can be present where their customers are, on all social networks and chatting apps including FB Messenger, iMessage, WhatsApp, Skype, WeChat, Telegram etc. Everyday payments become easier and more efficient with Warply Keyboard Payments, as bank apps are capable of combing the conversational UI convenience and bank security within users' preferred messaging applications.

The keyboard actually acts as an extension of the mobile application. Interaction with Warply Keyboard Payments happens either directly towards the bank or via the mobile banking application, utilizing the bank's existing payment infrastructure. For the connection Warply SDK is required to be embedded in the mobile banking app. Warply Keyboard Payments combined with the infrastructure of the Bank to proven secure transactions, while the payment process is done and controlled completely by the bank.

The benefits for users are also major, since they need only to update their mobile banking app - that has been enabled with Warply Keyboard Payments - and they will be able to make transactions, without having to leave the social app or switch to a different app or webpage. So, while typing within the messaging app, user can switch to the payments keyboard, authenticate himself as bank customer, input amount and complete the transaction.

Finally, Warply Keyboard Payments has already been deployed with several banks in the EMEA region, soon to be announced.

Warply keyboard payments is now available for iOS & Android devices.

About Warply

Warply is one of the largest European companies in Mobile Loyalty & Payments, operating in Greece, Romania, UAE, Russia, India and 3 more countries, offering innovative solutions in Loyalty & CRM, couponing, mobile payments, mobile banking, ticketing and ordering.

