HKScan publishes its January-June 2017 interim report on 19 July 2017



HKScan Corporation publishes its January-June 2017 interim report on Wednesday 19 July 2017 at about 8:00 a.m. Finnish time. Information meeting for analysts, institutional investors and media will be organized at HKScan Vantaa facility (address: Väinö Tannerin tie 1, 01510 Vantaa) at 10-11 a.m. the same day. Morning coffee will be served from 9:30 a.m.



The interim report will be presented by Jari Latvanen, President and CEO, and Tuomo Valkonen, CFO. The event will be held in Finnish.



Please enrol to the information meeting latest on Monday, 17 July 2017 to Marja Siltala, Communications Director, Finland, marja.siltala@hkscan.com (phone +358 10 570 2290). She will also answer to your further questions regarding the info.



Conference calls in English will be arranged upon separate requests. Those interested in the calls, kindly contact Marjukka Hujanen, Executive Assistant, marjukka.hujanen@hkscan.com (phone +358 10 570 6218) to make an appointment.



HKScan Corporation Jari Latvanen President and CEO



