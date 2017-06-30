



Birmingham, UK, June 30, 2017 - Suprema Inc., a leading global provider of biometrics and security solutions, today announced that the company will showcase the company's latest range of biometric security solutions at Security Twenty 17 North at Harrogate, on July 4. At the show, Suprema will showcase its latest facial recognition access control terminal, 2nd generation fingerprint IP readers and security platform.Introduced at last week's IFSEC International 2017 exhibition, Suprema plans to build on the successful introduction of its flagship biometric device, FaceStation 2, the world's best performing facial recognition terminal in terms of matching speed, operating illuminance and user capacity. In addition to FaceStation 2, Suprema will demonstrate its range of access control solutions including fingerprint IP readers and security platform.The new FaceStation 2 is loaded with Suprema's latest face recognition technologies. On the biometric side, the FaceStation 2 performs fast face matching of up to 3,000 matches per second, which makes FaceStion 2 the world's fastest facial recognition terminal to the date. Suprema's new face recognition technology has been improved by enhanced algorithm, new optical structure and class leading 1.4GHz quad-core CPU. As a result, matching speed has been improved by 300% than the FaceStation, its predecessor. On the optical side, the new face recognition technology now overcomes possible interference from dynamic lighting conditions including sunlight and ambient light. The new technology now allows greater range of operating illuminance from zero lux to 25,000 lux which covers almost every possible lighting conditions regardless of indoor or outdoor, day or night."At Suprema U.K., our team is very excited to take part in this year's Security Twenty 17 North and to continue our successful new product launching in UK market. Since our opening in UK last year, Suprema U.K. has been improving our product offering on UK and focuses on providing localized support and training to UK security industry," said Jamie McMillen, Managing Director at Suprema U.K.To experience latest innovations of Suprema's products and solutions, please visit Suprema stand at Security Twenty 17 or visit us at www.supremainc.com.About Suprema Inc.Suprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and security technologies. Suprema's extensive range of products includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has No.1* market share in biometrics access control in EMEA region and has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security company in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2016).*IHS Report 2015