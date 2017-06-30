Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:

The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:



Emittent: DELIVERY HERO AG

ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

WKN: A2E4K4

Kuerzel/mnemonic: DHER

Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (25,00/29,00)