Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent: DELIVERY HERO AG
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
WKN: A2E4K4
Kuerzel/mnemonic: DHER
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (25,00/29,00)
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent: DELIVERY HERO AG
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
WKN: A2E4K4
Kuerzel/mnemonic: DHER
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (25,00/29,00)