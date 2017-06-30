The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 3 July 2017 in the ISIN below.



Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).



ISIN: DK0060315604 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: Ress Life Investments ----------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 53,783 shares (EUR 26,891,500) ----------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,370 shares (EUR 685,000) ----------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 55,153 shares (EUR 27,576,500) ----------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: EUR 1,462.46 ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: EUR 500 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: RLAINV ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 114492 -----------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



