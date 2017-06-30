Nasdaq Riga on June 29, 2017 received applications from ABLV Bank, AS requesting listing of the following bonds, that were issued based on the Seventh bond offering program:



ISIN Nominal Number of Currenc Maturity value bonds y date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Bond issue series LV00008022 1 000 20 000 EUR 3.07.2019 in EUR 88 ABLV FXD EUR 030719 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Bond issue series LV00008022 1 000 75 000 USD 3.07.2019 in USD 70 ABLV FXD USD 030719 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public immediately after it has been made.



Base Prospectus of the Seventh Bond Offer Program and Final Terms are available here.



