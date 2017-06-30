EXCHANGE NOTICE, 30 JUNE 2017 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS



NURMINEN LOGISTICS PLC: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE



The subscription rights of the share issue of Nurminen Logistics Plc will be traded as of 3 July 2017.



Identifiers:



Trading code: NLG1VU0117 ISIN code: FI4000252366 Orderbook id: 139983 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights / 63 Tick Size Table: XHEL Equities EUR, FESE2 / 218 MIC: XHEL Subscription period: 3 July 2017 - 21 July 2017 Trading starts: 3 July 2017 Last trading day: 17 July 2017



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *



TIEDOTE, 30.6.2017 MERKINTÄOIKEUDET



NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ: OSAKEANNIN MERKINTÄOIKEUS



Nurminen Logistics Oyj:n osakeannin merkintäoikeudet otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 3.7.2017 alkaen.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: NLG1VU0117 ISIN-koodi: FI4000252366 id: 139983 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equity rights / 63 Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL Equities EUR, FESE2 / 218 MIC: XHEL Merkintäaika: 3.7.2017 - 21.7.2017 Kaupankäynti alkaa: 3.7.2017 Viimeinen kaupankäyntipäivä: 17.7.2017



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260