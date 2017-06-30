

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) announced the company will be adjusting full-year forecasts for sales and earnings in the Crop Science and Consumer Health divisions. This will also result in adjustments to the forecasts for Group sales and earnings indicators. The outlook will be adjusted during preparation of the interim report for the second quarter and announced with its publication.



Bayer's Crop Science Division will have to adjust its business forecast for fiscal 2017. At the end of the harvest season in Brazil, regular stocktaking revealed an unexpectedly high channel inventory level of crop protection products. Bayer said it will be working with customers to initiate measures aimed at normalizing the situation. This will have a one-time effect of 300 million to 400 million euros on earnings (EBITDA before special items) for the full year 2017. Appropriate accounting measures are already being taken in the second quarter.



Bayer is also expecting earnings to be additionally impacted by unfavorable currency developments. Business performance by the Consumer Health Division is weaker than previously expected.



