Bayer exec to provide keynote address at Women in Agribusiness Europe

BRUSSELS, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Dr. Jacqueline M. Applegate, president of environmental science, the non-agricultural business operations unit of Bayer and a division of Crop Science, and the only woman currently on the Executive Committee of the Crop Science division, will share the journey of her 25-year career at the second annualWomen in Agribusiness Europe conference, here at the La Tricoterie - Fabrique De Liens this fall, 11 October.

Applegate, based in Lyon, France, will present"Enjoying the Journey: How to Take Advantage of Opportunities, Big and Small," which will focus on how her longtime career with Bayer continues to thrive, even though it may not have always followed a linear path. She will offer her first-hand experiences, observations and lessons (the good and the bad) that have been the foundation of her success. In addition, Applegate will share why she continues to be passionate about the industry and why she's excited for what the future holds for Bayer.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/527942/Jackie_Applegate.jpg

"We are delighted to have an executive with Ms. Applegate's experience and talents as the keynote speaker at a time of exciting change and opportunity in our industry," said Joy O'Shaughnessy, managing director of Women in Agribusiness Europe, which is hosted by HighQuest Group.

"We are delighted to have an executive with Ms. Applegate's experience and talents as the keynote speaker at a time of exciting change and opportunity in our industry," said Joy O'Shaughnessy, managing director of Women in Agribusiness Europe, which is hosted by HighQuest Group.

Since joining Bayer, Applegate has held positions of increasing responsibility, particularly in the Bayer Crop Science subgroup, in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. She has held several executive positions including president of the North American Environmental Science business (2010), head of Global Portfolio Management (2005), and president of Bayer Advanced Consumer Lawn & Garden USA (2007). Subsequently, she was the Bayer corporate senior representative of Australia and New Zealand, as well as chair and managing director of Bayer Crop Science in these countries.

Nearly 200 attendees are expected at Women in Agribusiness Europe, where thought-provoking presentations, valuable networking, and the opportunity to hear from women leaders regarding industry trends and expectations, will help women know their business better.

Learn more at www.womeninageurope.com, @Womeninagri, Facebook, LinkedIn.

For more about Bayer, visitwww.cropscience.bayer.com, @Bayer4Crops,Facebook,LinkedIn.

About HighQuest Group

HighQuest Group, headquartered in Danvers, Mass., is a globally-recognized strategic consulting, conference and media company serving the agribusiness, grains, oilseed, food, and biofuels markets. www.highquestgroup.com

CONTACT: Michelle Pelletier-Marshall

mmarshall@highquestpartners.com

+1.978.887.8800, x117