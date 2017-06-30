ISG Announces Winners of 2017 ISG Paragon Awards' Europe

ISG Paragon Awards' recognize innovation and outstanding achievement in the sourcing industry

LONDON, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (NASDAQ: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, last night announced the winners of its 2017 ISG Paragon Awards' Europe at a gala event in London.

Produced by ISG Events, a new business unit that offers high-value, must-attend industry conferences, the ISG Paragon Awards' Europe celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches and digital technology, including the use of robotic process automation.

The winners were selected by an independent panel of industry experts drawn from the fields of business, media and philanthropy, and announced in the following categories:

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

Winner:Wipro and Innogy

Transformation: Successfully transformed organization or key business function

Winner:T-Systems and Rieber GmbH & Co. KG

Leadership: A client executive who demonstrated exceptional drive and leadership

Winner:Tim Spence, Eir

Collaboration: A mutually beneficial sourcing relationship between client and provider

Winner:Capgemini & Zurich Insurance

Imagination: Rewarding creativity and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof businesses and better serve customers

Winner:Mphasis and Client (European Car Manufacturer)

Impact: Recognizing the impact of a client/service provider(s) relationship on a community

Winner: TCS and National Employment Savings Trust (NEST)

ISG Special Award: Recognizing a significant contribution to the sourcing industry.

Winner: Infosys and Adecco

Speaking at last night's awards ceremony, ISG Partner Barry Matthews said: "The ISG Paragon Awards' recognize and celebrate organizations and individuals that have made a significant contribution to helping clients make the best use of new processes and technologies. We extend our congratulations to the winners, all of whom demonstrated ground-breaking vision and inspirational approaches to solving business and technology issues,while showcasing the value of strong partnerships between clients and service providers."

This year's ISG Challenge The Future® Award winners also accepted their awards at the event, in a segment dedicated to automation and emerging technologies. The previously announced winners were Wipro, Genpact and MondelÄ"z, Hexaware, Tribemix, and Andrew Anderson of Celaton.

The Challenge the Future® Awards, a legacy program of Alsbridge, acquired by ISG in December 2016, recognize organizations and individuals that best demonstrate leadership and innovation in challenging the future of business through the application of automation and emerging technologies. Going forward, the Challenge the Future® Awards program will be incorporated into the ISG Paragon Awards' and represented by a special category of awards around automation and emerging technologies.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (NASDAQ: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

