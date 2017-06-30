CRU Events: Regional Government Heads and International Industry Leaders to Gather in Accra to Discuss Opportunities for West African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Trade

LONDON, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The West Africa Fertilizer Agribusiness conference is being organised by CRU Events and the African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP) on 10-12 July at the Movenpick Hotel Accra. It comes at a time when the Ghanaian fertilizer and agribusiness sector is undergoing an incredible boost from the country's new leadership, making it the perfect moment to explore the regions potential using the conference's main themes of partnership, investment and innovation.

"The three-day conference and networking event will attract over 250 attendees and feature specialist workshops, keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions, break-out sessions and a site visit to the Nestle Tema factory," says CRU Events CEO Nicola Coslett.

"Sessions will explore critical issues such as how the cost of fertilizer for West African farmers and how supply chains of agricultural inputs can be improved, how local government and international suppliers of fertilizer can work in partnership to build strong agribusiness," said Pierre Brunache, Chief Agribusiness Officer at AFAP.

"The conference will also look into how innovation in areas of finance or communication can be used in West African agribusiness, financing tools to enable fertilizer trade and investment in the agribusiness value chain and how to encourage youth participation and support women in agribusiness," continued Mr. Brunache.

The agenda features over 25 speakers including opening keynote presentations from Hon. Hackman Owusu-Agyemang the Chairman of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and Tchambacou Ayassor the Commissioner of Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources at The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Fertilizer industry leaders such as Onajite Okoloko, Group CEO and MD of Notore Chemical Industries and Danquah Addo-Yobbo, MD of Yara Ghana will also give their views.

"We are pleased that the conference has the support of organisations like OCP Africa, Nectar Group, Omni Fert, Sackett-Waconia & Bagtech International and Yara Group who are sponsoring the conference. This event will be unmissable for everybody involved in the West African fertilizer and agribusiness sectors," said Ms. Coslett.

The conference marks the second in the continuing collaboration between CRU Events andAFAP. This unique partnership offers unrivalled networking opportunities with senior decision makers from the biggest fertilizer buyers and manufacturers in some of the world's fastest growing fertilizer markets.

Full details of the conference here: http://bit.ly/WestAfricaFertilizer

About CRU: Founded in 1969, CRU Group (which stands for Commodities Research Unit) is the leading, independent, global metals, mining and fertilizers analysis, consultancy and conference business. CRU is located in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Pittsburgh, Santiago, New York, Mumbai, Sydney, Tokyo and São Paulo; and is dedicated to providing high quality analysis and insight to its global customer base. CRU employs more than 220 expert staff, including economists, engineers, metallurgists, geologists and chemists.



For more information visit: www.crugroup.com

About CRU Events: CRU Events has a well-established portfolio of events for the metals, mining and fertilizer industries, including Africa Fertilizer Agribusiness, Fertilizer Latino Americano, Sulphur, Middle East Sulphur and Phosphates.



For more information visit: http://bit.ly/About-CRU-Events

African Fertilizer Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP)

The African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP) is an independent non-profit African social enterprise founded in 2012 by a partnership of African development organizations.

AFAP provides services to the public private sectors on sustainable development programs and policies focused on market-driven business solutions in the agriculture inputs and agribusiness value chain. AFAP combines technical expertise with entrepreneurial innovation to meet or exceed its clients' expectations.

AFAP adds value to the agriculture inputs and agribusiness value chain by building the capacity and linking African SMEs and Smallholder Farmers to global inputs and output market companies, promoting the use of high quality and affordable balanced crop nutrition products, partnering with technology and equipment providers, and facilitating trade finance for fixed assets and inventory via the Agribusiness Partnership Contract (APC) mechanism.

For more information visit: www.afap-partnership.org