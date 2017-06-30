Metsä Board Corporation Stock Exchange Release 30 June 2017 at 11.00 am EEST



In accordance with Section 14 of the Articles of Association of Metsä Board Corporation, 5,656 A-shares have been converted into 5,656 B-shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 30 June 2017 and the trading with these shares is estimated to commence on 3 July 2017.



The total number of Metsä Board shares is 355,512,746. After the conversion the amount of A-shares is 35,886,682 which entitle to approximately 69 per cent of the voting rights in Metsä Board and the amount of B-shares 319,626,064 which entitle to approximately 31 of the voting rights.



Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests.



The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2016, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.7 billion, and it has approximately 2,500 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.