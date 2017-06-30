Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki publishes 2017 Half-yearly Report on July 21, 2017

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 30.6.2017 AT 11:00



Huhtamaki publishes 2017 Half-yearly Report on July 21, 2017







Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its 2017 Half-yearly Report on Friday, July 21, 2017 approximately at 8:30 Finnish time (CET +1). The report will be available on www.huhtamaki.com after publishing.





News conference



A news conference for analysts and media will be held at 11:00 Finnish time at the Huhtamaki headquarters, Revontulenkuja 1, Espoo, Finland. CEO Jukka Moisio and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results. The results presentation will be available at www.huhtamaki.com/investors approximately at 11:00 Finnish time.



Kindly pre-register to the news conference by Wednesday, July 19 by e-mail to ir@huhtamaki.com or by phone to Outi Manninen, tel. +358 10 686 7018.





Teleconference



A combined audio webcast and teleconference in English will be held at 14:00 Finnish time. The management will present the results, followed by a question and answer session. The audio webcast and teleconference can be followed real-time at:



http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/ism7qtd3





If you wish to ask questions please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the call start:



Finland +358 9 6937 9590

UK +44 20 3427 1904

US +1 718 354 1158

Norway +47 2316 2771

Sweden +46 8 5033 6539



Confirmation code for the call is 2792359.







An on-demand replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.









For further information, please contact:

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7815

Outi Manninen, Assistant, tel. +358 10 686 7018







Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 76 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,300 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2016 our net sales totaled EUR 2.9 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Huhtamäki Oyj via Globenewswire

