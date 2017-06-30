Valmet: Valmet to supply a biomass power plant and an automation system to DONG Energy in Denmark

Valmet Oyj's press release on June 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply a biomass power plant to DONG Energy's Asnaes Power Station located in Kalundborg, Denmark. By converting its electricity and heat production from coal to sustainable biomass at the Asnaes Power Station, DONG will take an important step in reducing its CO 2 emissions.

The order is included in Valmet's second quarter 2017 orders received. The value of the order is approximately EUR 80 million. The plant is scheduled to be in commercial operation in late 2019.

"Valmet is very pleased to be part of Denmark's decarbonization program and selected technology partner for DONG Energy. DONG Energy has taken exemplary steps in converting its old coal fired power plants to modern, more sustainable power plants which are 100% powered by renewable fuels," states Kai Mäenpää, Vice President, Energy Sales and Services Operations, Valmet.

Details about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery consists of a 140 MW th biomass-fired HYBEX power boiler plant featuring bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) technology. The parameters for the boiler are 50 kg/s, 100 bar and 540°C. Valmet DNA automation system covers the whole plant and includes also information management and safety related systems.

The delivery includes also flue gas treatment consisting of a baghouse filter, combustion air humidification, flue gas condensing, condensate treatment and a stack. Additionally, Valmet will supply associated equipment, complete power plant buildings above the ground as well as complete electrification and instrumentation.



Illustration

Information about the customer DONG Energy

Headquartered in Denmark, DONG Energy is one of Northern Europe's leading energy groups. It develops, constructs and operates offshore wind farms, generates power and heat from its power stations as well as supplies and trades in energy to wholesale, business and residential customers. The group has approximately 5,800 employees and in 2016 generated revenue of DKK 61 billion (EUR 8.2 billion).

