A 30 MW solar plant in Santhiou Mékhé was officially inaugurated by the country's president Macky Sall. The facility was built by Solairedirect and financed by French investors.

French solar developer Solairdirect, a unit of France's energy group Engie, has connected to the grid a 30 MW solar park in Senegal. The plant is located in Santhiou Mékhé near Méouane, in the Thiès region in northwest Dakar.

The plant, which is claimed to be the largest PV plant installed in the country and across West Africa to date, was officially commissioned by Senegal's president Macky Sall on Thursday. Local press agency APS reports that the 27 billion CFA ($46.9 million) project was financed 53% by French investment firm Meridiam and by Proparco, a development financial institution partly owned by French Development Agency (AFD) and private shareholders which promotes investments in Africa, Asia, Latin America, ...

