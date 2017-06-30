

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer spending increased for the second straight month in May, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.



Consumer spending climbed 1.0 percent month-over-month in May, faster than the 0.4 percent rise in April.



Consumption on engineered goods bounced back by 1.5 percent in May, following a 1.1 percent drop in the prior month.



Meanwhile, energy consumption rose at a slower rate of 2.3 percent after a 3.4 percent gain in April.



On a yearly basis, consumer spending grew 1.9 percent in May, above the 0.9 percent increase economists had expected.



