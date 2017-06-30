It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bonds for trading and official listing with effect from 3 July 2017: ISIN Name Yearly Payments Currency Maturity date nom per year interes t DK0009514 F3NYK32GDKKokt21 0.0% 4 DKK 1 October 2021 713 DK0009514 F3NYK32GEURokt21 0.1% 4 EUR 1 October 2021 986 DK0009515 1NYK13Hja19DKKIT 1.0% 1 DKK 1 January 2019 280 DK0009515 1NYK13Hja28DKKRF 1.0% 1 DKK 1 January 2028 363 DK0009515 1NYK13Hja19EURIT 1.0% 1 EUR 1 January 2019 447 DK0009515 1NYK13Hja23EURRF 1.0% 1 EUR 1 January 2023 520 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



