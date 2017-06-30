JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENTS FOR THE YEAR 2016

Jersey, Channel Islands, 30 June 2017 - Randgold Resources Limited today provides information in accordance with DTR 4.3A of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority in respect of payments made to governments by Randgold Resources Limited and its subsidiary undertakings for the year ended 31 December 2016.

This report is prepared in accordance with United Kingdom's Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended) ("UK Regulations") and the basis of preparation is summarised below. The report is available for download from: http://www.randgoldresources.com/regulatory-releases.

Basis of Preparation - Report on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2016

Reporting entities

In line with UK Regulations, this report includes payments to governments made by Randgold Resources Limited and its subsidiary undertakings (together "Randgold"). Payments made by entities over which Randgold Resources Limited has joint control (including Société des Mines de Morila SA and Kibali Goldmines SA) are excluded from the report.

Activities

Payments made by Randgold to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals ("extractive activities") are disclosed within this report. As extractive and processing activities are unable to be reported separately, associated payments related to both activities have been disclosed in full.

Government

Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government or entity that is controlled by such authority.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7161J_1-2017-6-30.pdf

