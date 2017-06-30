Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (REG S) - Dividend Declaration

Company code: 2888

No: 1

Subject: SKFH Board resolution on ex-dividend record date, dividend payout ratio and suspension of conversion of unsecured convertible bonds

To which item it meets -- article 4 paragraph xx: 14

Date of events: 2017/06/30

Contents:

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting or decision by the Company: 2017/06/30

2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"): Ex-dividend

3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend: NT$2,045,628,816 (approximately NT$0.2 per share)

4. Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date: 2017/07/27

5. Last date before book closure: 2017/07/28

6. Book closure starting date: 2017/07/31

7. Book closure ending date: 2017/08/04

8. Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date: 2017/08/04

9. Any other matters that need to be specified:

(1) The distribution date of cash dividends: 2017/08/18

(2) Conversion of the third issue of domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds shall be suspended from 2017/07/10 to 2017/08/04.

(3) If the number of outstanding shares in circulation is affected by the conversion of convertible bonds and treasury stock transferring to employees, the cash dividend payout ratio will be adjusted according to the actual number of outstanding shares of the Company on the ex-dividend record date.

(4) Shareholders who have not carried out transfer registration procedures shall contact the stock affair department of MasterLink Securities and complete the procedures no later than 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2017. (Address: B1, No. 35, Lane 11, Kuang Fu North Road, Taipei City. Telephone: 02-2768-6668)