On Monday 03 July 2017 Deutsche Boerse Group will launch trading of the remaining instruments (Equities, ETFs and ETNs) of the Xetra market (MIC: XETR) on the T7 trading platform. The pretrade phase will start at 06:00am CEST in order to give members more time to re-enter the orders deleted on Friday 30 June 2017 from the existing Xetra trading platform as part of the migration.



Members are reminded that they must change their user passwords during the first login on the T7 trading platform. It is recommended that members (if not already done) change their passwords before Monday. Passwords can already now be changed using the Xetra T7 Trader GUI or Xetra T7 Admin GUI.



On Saturday 01 July 2017 connectivity to the T7 trading platform will be offered via ETI, FIX Gateway and the T7 GUIs between 11:00am and 1:00pm CEST. Technical Support and Market Supervision will be available between 11:00am and 1:00pm CEST.



Please refer to Xetra Circular 053/17 for detailed information of the migration procedure and production launch.



Please do not hesitate to contact your technical KAM or Xetra functional helpdesk at +49(0)69-211-11 400 for any questions you may have.