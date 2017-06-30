LONDON, ENGLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- The years 2016 and 2017 have seen vast political shifts in the world, from the ascendency of Donald Trump to the UK's decision to come out of the European Union.

Nowhere have these changes been felt more pertinently than in the financial sector, which has proven itself to be incredibly resilient and adept at adapting to shifting decisions and sentiment.

One group that continues to challenge this industry is millennials, who greatly differ from previous generations in regards to their financial motivations. They are far more socially responsible about their investments, and much of their decisions come from an ethical standpoint.

In the latest issue of World Finance, Kim Darrah - a millennial herself - asks what effect this group is having on the global economy, and how organisations tailor their propositions to suit young people's needs.

And that's not all in the latest edition, which also counts down the top global bankers of the year and takes a look at a man that is considered by many as "the banker of all bankers" - David Rockefeller. In light of his recent passing, World Finance explores his extraordinary career, as well as the incredible life and times of the Rockefeller family.

Readers can also explore the fascinating rise of Tesla CEO Elon Musk: the ingenious inventor, uber geek and babe magnet. From his humble beginnings in South Africa, to his journey to the US to make it big, Musk has one of the most thrilling stories of success.

For that and much more on business, economics and finance, read the latest issue of World Finance, available online, on tablet and in print now.

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contacts:

World News Media

Elizabeth Matsangou

Editorial Department

+44 (0)20 7553 4162

elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com



