With the solar energy sector 2.0. in its sight, the Dutch PV distributer's Energy Management Experience Centre will seek to offer energy management solutions to balance out electricity generation and consumption.

As the worldwide deployment of solar is gathering steam, a seamless integration of this intermittent energy source into the fully predictable and tightly organized electricity supply network is of the utmost importance. Therefore, Solarclarity, an international PV wholesaler based in the Netherlands, has opened its Energy Management Experience Centre (EMEC) to develop, test and apply systems that can provide the indispensable link between production and consumption of electricity.

"By 2050, it's about 'more' than only generating electricity, we need to take that into consideration. It will be also about gas, heat and the infrastructure. The electricity and gas network is the largest system ever built by humans. ...

