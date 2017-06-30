Awards honour leadership, foresight and strategic innovation in protecting the globally mobile workforce

The winners of the 2017 Duty of Care Awards were announced at a gala event in Berlin on Thursday, 29 June. Hosted by the International SOS Foundation, the awards took place following the Duty of Care Summit, honouring organisations and individuals making a significant contribution to protecting their people while travelling or working remotely.

Arnaud Vaissié, Co-Founder, CEO Chairman of International SOS, opens the International SOS Foundation 2017 Duty of Care Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)

Judges reviewed entries representing 17 industries1 and organisations in 32 countries2. Organisations submitted nominations regarding their Duty of Care programmes in the following categories: Innovation, Thought Leadership, Resilient Care, Communication, Partnership, Remote Healthcare, Return on Investment in Travel Risk Mitigation, Ambassador of Duty of Care (individual), German Mittelstand: Duty of Care Programme.

Andrew Kendrick, Regional President, Europe at Chubb the world's largest listed property and casualty insurer and Gold Sponsor of the 2017 Duty of Care Awards said: "Duty of Care is critical to organisations in any industry. It helps to ensure business continuity and compliance, as well as protecting against reputation damage and potentially costly legal issues. Most importantly, it helps safeguard the primary business critical element of any organisation: its employees. Chubb believes in the value of effective Duty of Care. As such we recognise the importance of rewarding best practice in this crucial and evolving area and commend all those who entered the Awards."

Arnaud Vaissié, Co-Founder, CEO Chairman of International SOS, represented the International SOS Foundation and commented, "The Duty of Care awards recognise the impact that participants have to protect their people. More and more the focus is on prevention and on proactive measures that can be taken to mitigate risks. Companies are examining threats on a granular basis by location and by personal risk factors. They are adapting preventive strategies to keep their employees healthy, safe and secure. The entries this year, explore the pragmatic application of Duty of Care programmes for a mobile workforces."

The judging panel for the Duty of Care Awards included internationally recognised leaders in fields related to Duty of Care.(Judges listed below)

For more information about the Duty of Care Summit and Awards, visit www.dutyofcareawards.com.

2017 Duty of Care Award Winners:

Communications Award: Winner: Marks and Spencer plc Marks and Spencer, a large British retailer, employs 83,000 people across 1,382 stores in 59 countries.

Their entry highlights one of the most comprehensive Travel Security programmes in the retail industry. It shows outstanding engagement with employees, widespread usage of a travel security App, journey management protocols and a 'location check-in" to high-risk places. Importantly, Marks and Spencer employs a competent response to live incidents. Runner-up: PTT Exploration and Production, Public Company Limited Honourable mention: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Special mention: Ausenco Innovation Award: Winner: ABB With 30,000 international travellers taking over 200,000 trips per year, ABB is a highly mobile organisation. Ensuring the safety and security of its travellers is essential to fulfilling the company's Duty of Care. In 2016, ABB's implemented a new travel risk management process and travel approval system. It merged the company's existing protocols with the technology platform of an external provider. The new system replaces older legacy systems that were cumbersome and required manual data entry. Its new platform automates pre-trip advisories, provides eLearning and requires management approval prior to departure. For high-risk places, employees receive in-depth travel briefings. Since implementation, more employees are engaging with the tools than ever before, and the organisation is more compliant with its travel policy.

Runner-up: Citibank Honourable mention: Shell Special mention: Reliance Industries Limited Partnership Award: Winner: WINDEA Offshore GmbH Co. KG WindeaCare is a unique partnership between six German organisations providing comprehensive medical support for workers deployed offshore. This unique venture includes medicine and emergency services, nautical sciences, aviation and wind energy. WindeaCare helps bridge the medical supply gap at offshore wind farms in the North and Baltic Sea. The model increases the quality of care and reduces response time. It ensures a paramedic is working off-site, provides specialised training, ensures that telemedicine available 24/7 and places a helicopter or rescue vessel on standby. WindeaCare provides a cost-optimised solution and continuous care for mobile workers. Runner-up: English Schools Foundation (ESF) Honourable mention: Allstate Corporation Remote Healthcare Award: Winner: Nestlé Australia Ltd There are few places as remote in the world as Papua New Guinea. At their factory in Lae, Nestle, the world's largest food company, rolled out its "Health at Work" Initiative. Believing that "One Accident" is one too many, the company has a goal of zero work-related accidents and fatalities. At the factory, Nestle's malaria prevention programme has helped reduce sickness absenteeism from 12% to 4% in its first year. Additionally, the company has examined the impact of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses. Nestle provides education on the risks of tobacco, betel nut consumption, alcohol and on healthy eating. This wellness programme has helped reduce sickness on the job, lower compliance costs and boost employee productivity. Runner-up: Broadspectrum (Australia) Pty Limited Honourable mention: Kinross Gold Corporation Special mention: Forbes Bumi Armada Offshore Limited Resilient Care Award: Winner: Toyota Boshoku Toyota-Boshoku, a parts manufacturer for the automotive industry, has impeccable risk management protocols. The company's Americas division has ensured that no assignee working or travelling in Latin America has been involved in an incident over the past five years. This equates to an average of 141 people working abroad per year; with over 1.5 million hours worked safely between them in this period. The measures Toyota-Boshuku employ include: Analysing external risk factors, assessing internal risk, ensuring leadership commitment, making continual improvements and lastly, measuring success and reporting. Runner-up: Mondi Group Honourable mention: Jacobs Special mention: Petronas Carigali Nile Limited Return on Investment in Travel Risk Mitigation: Winner: FirstRand Group FirstRand Banking group is a South African company including First National Bank, Ran Merchant Bank, WesBank and Ashburton Investments. The organisation employs 30,000 employees, 3,000 of which are posted on international assignment. The ROI of Duty of Care was achieved through robust travel management, engagement with line management and improved travel management processes. The focus is not to stop travel but to ensure trips are taken safely and securely. The companies programme creates a positive risk management culture by increasing requests for travel advice, undertaking fewer evacuations and improving operational efficiencies. Runner-up: CLAAS Honourable mention: Experian plc Thought Leadership Award: Winner: Johnson Johnson With operations in 60 countries, Johnson Johnson is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies. Duty of Care represents a standard for the protection of people against an unreasonable risk of harm. At Johnson Johnson, the Global Security Team has been a thought leader by improving the level of travel risk management by challenging existing procedures. The company took travel data mapping to a new level through geospatial imaging, incident distance impact analysis and employing country risk ratings. Additionally Johnson Johnson leveraged pre-trip advisories, an external assistance provider and a global travel security ambassador programme. Runner-up: Gentera Honourable mention: Samsung Engineering Co. Ltd. Ambassador of Duty of Care Award: Winner: Zebra Technologies Gian-Rico Luzzi Gian-Rico has been an "industry crusader" working to establish guidelines and standards for Travel Risk Management. His career spans 17-years in private and corporate security. Gian-Rico observed that more and more organisations were prioritising and mitigating risks associated with employee travel. He noted that lapses in Duty of Care were increasingly scrutinized by the media, legal entities and governments. His master's dissertation on the maturity of contemporary travel security risk management was nominated for an Imbert Prize in 2015. In 2014, Gian-Rico approached the British Standard's Institute and proposed the development of a new standard on business travel security. He, along with International SOS and others, helped create the PAS 3001:2016: Travelling for work, the responsibilities of an organisation for health, safety and security. This guideline, published in 2016, provides businesses strategic direction and operational guidance to develop travel risk management programmes. Runner-up: CMI Group, Gaetan Lefevre Honourable mentions: pladis Global, Stuart Eustace Genpact Limited Vineet Sehgal Special mention: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Bai Limin German Mittelstand, Duty of Care Programme Award: Winner: KHS GmBH KHS, a packaging and filing company, based in Dortmund, Germany, employs nearly 5,000 people. The company has production facilities in Mexico, Brazil, India and China. KHS works to provide its mobile workforce with a safe and secure environment during their projects. Duty of Care starts at a project's bidding phase. KHS assesses the security of project transport and housing. It also conducts a comprehensive site safety audit. The company facilitates a holistic approach to Duty of Care including Crisis Management and Business Continuity. KHS provides employees with stress management, personal resilience and wellness programmes. Lastly, travellers receive health and life insurance, as well as medical and security assistance. Runner-up: Welthungerhilfe e.V. Germany Ngo Honourable mention: Alfred Kärcher GmBH Ko. KG., Germany Manufacturing

The 2017 Duty of Care Awards judges include the below internationally recognised leaders in fields related to Duty of Care. Full details are also available here :

Name Title Organisation 1. Head of Awards Jury: Dr Walter Eichenfdorf Deputy Director General German Social Accident Insurance DGUV 2. Nick Allan CEO Control Risks Europe and Africa 3. Brian Friedman Founder The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) 4. Linda Kromjong Secretary-General International Organisation of Employers (IOE) 5. Dr Alexander Mahnke Chairman German Risk and Insurance Association (GVNW) 6. Kevin Myers CBE President International Association of Labour Inspection (IALI) 7. Kathy Seabrook, CSP (US), FFIOSH (US), EuroSHM President Elect The American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE) 8. Andrew Sharman CEO RyderMarshSharman 9. Dr Jukka Takala President International Commission of Occupational Health 10. Louis Wustemann Managing Editor Regulatory Magazines and Journals, LexisNexis, UK 11 Dr Anja Berkenfeld Head of Occupational Safety Health, ThyssenKrupp 12 Guowei (Simon Zhao) Legal Consultant China Enterprises Confederation (CEC, National Employers Organisation)

To learn more, visit www.dutyofcareawards.org.

1 Submissions were received from organisations in Automotive, Defence, Energy/Mining Infrastructure, FMCG, Finance, Food, Technology, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Media, NGO, Pharmaceutical, Professional Services, Retail, Education, Sports Leisure and Telecoms.

2 Entries were received from organisations based in Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mauritania, Mexico, Myanmar, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, South Sudan, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States.

