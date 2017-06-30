

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to publish final U.K. GDP data for the first quarter.



Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major opponents. While the pound rose against the euro and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the U.S. dollar and the yen.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8773 against the euro, 1.2459 against the Swiss franc, 1.3003 against the U.S. dollar and 145.61 against the yen.



