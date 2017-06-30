

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Friday as broad declines on Wall Street and in Europe overnight overshadowed encouraging manufacturing data from China.



Chinese shares bucked the weak trend to end a tad higher as official manufacturing and services sector data added to signs of a stabilizing economy.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 4.36 points or 0.14 percent to 3,192.43 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 200 points or 0.77 percent at 25,764 in late trade.



China's official manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7 in June from 51.2 in May, marking the quickest pace of expansion in three months. Non-manufacturing activity also expanded at a faster pace in June, with the PMI coming in at 54.9, up from 54.5 in May.



Japanese shares hit two-week lows, with a stronger yen, weak overnight cues from Wall Street and mixed economic reports weighing on sentiment.



While consumer price inflation rose for the fifth straight month in May, consumer spending remained tepid, the jobless rate ticked higher and industrial output slipped back into contraction, adding to underlying risks.



The Nikkei average slid 186.87 points or 0.92 percent to 20,033.43, dragged down by exporters and technology stocks. The broader Topix index closed 0.75 percent lower at 1,611.90, with 30 of the 33 subsectors ending in negative territory.



Australian shares tumbled after U.S. stocks ended with steep losses overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 96.60 points or 1.66 percent to 5,721.50, marking its biggest single-day fall in seven months. The broader All Ordinaries index finished down 91.90 points or 1.57 percent at 5,764.



The big four banks fell more than 1 percent each while BT Investment Management slumped as much as 7.7 percent to its lowest level in over two weeks. South32 lost 2.9 percent after suspending mining operations at Appin colliery.



Seoul shares fell amid selling by foreign and institutional investors as disappointing industrial output data added to worries about rise in interest rates globally. The benchmark Kospi dropped 3.87 points or 0.16 percent to 2,391.79.



On an annual basis, South Korea's industrial output grew just 0.1 percent in May after rising an upwardly revised 1.8 percent in the previous month, official data showed.



New Zealand shares joined a global sell-off, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index falling 74.01 points or 0.96 percent to 7,611.14, dragged down by telecom, technology and healthcare stocks. Spark New Zealand tumbled 3.6 percent, Xero shed 2.7 percent and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare lost 1 percent.



The Indonesian market remained closed while benchmark indexes in India, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan were down between 0.1 percent and 0.9 percent.



U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight as the technology sector resumed its selloff, offsetting gains in the banking sector after the Fed cleared the capital plans of all 34 of the nation's biggest banks. Meanwhile, data showed the U.S. economy slowed less sharply in the first quarter than initially estimated.



The Dow dropped 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.9 percent to suffer their worst single-day losses in about six weeks while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost as much as 1.4 percent.



European markets fell the most in nine months on Thursday as the euro and the pound surged higher on the back of hawkish commentary from central banks.



